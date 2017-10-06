<a href="//news18.polldaddy.com/s/write-your-review-bfg-117">View Survey</a>

Barun Sobti, Shahana Goswami, Vishal Malhotra, Avinash Tiwary, Nakul Bhalla, Jay UpadhyayMilind DhaimadeSunday is just one of those days of the week – it's sunny, predictable, lazy and lovely, all at once. And so, it's fitting that a film named after it encapsulates all those things. Tu Hai Mera Sunday is a slice-of-life romantic comedy, but it's the bromance between five friends at the center of the story that stays with you. That, and their love-hate relationship with the city they call home: Mumbai.Directed by Milind Dhaimade, the film deftly captures the frustrations of those living in this city through the protagonists, namely Arjun, Rashid, Mehernosh, Domnic and Jayesh. All five are escapists, seeking the dopamine of Sunday football to forget their dreary lives and crippling insecurities. Arjun (Barun Sobti), the do-gooder in this bunch, allows a befuddled old man to join their amateur football team, but this sets off a chain of events.The players lose the beachside they play at, but the old man also leads Arjun to his daughter Kavya (Shahana Goswami). A busy advertising executive, Kavya gratefully allows Arjun to take 'Appa' along every Sunday for their game. The motley bunch searches far and wide in this choking city for a little space for their soccer, even as they are forced to step up to bigger responsibilities.The film doesn't throw up many surprises on the script level, but it benefits from a strong cast and a casual, lighthearted tone that never slips. There are several moments that stand out – like when Mehernosh (Nakul Bhalla) erupts in rage and chases his nasty boss through the office, or when Rashid (Avinash Tiwary) looks at the dead rat that tormented him with the fondness of an old friend. You'll laugh out loud as Domnic (Vishal Malhotra), working part-time as a birthday clown, yells at an annoying boy, and more than a few times with Jayesh (played by a consistently funny Jay Upadhyay). The film demonstrates how urban pressure consumes the friends when they lose their stress-buster – football.Occasionally the narrative sputters like an old car on account of stray, boring scenes, or when multiple songs eat into the narrative. Yet the performances are charming, and also the romantic moments between the men and their respective partners. Especially Sobti and Goswami who're self-assured and bring a conversational feel to their lines. Rasika Dugal, meanwhile, delivers a terrific cameo as a captivating neighbor.I'm going with three out of five for Tu Hai Mera Sunday. Easy and breezy, it's worth your time on a Sunday, or just about any given day.