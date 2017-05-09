Tu Hai Mera Sunday Receives Standing Ovation At NYIFF 2017

Tu Hai Mera Sunday, that concluded the New York Indian Film Festival, received a standing ovation at the end. The film's cast including Shahana Goswami, Rasika Dugal, director and writer Milind Dhaimade and producer Varun Shah attended the film's screening. Konkona Sen Sharma and Adil Hussain were also present.

Set in the backdrop of modern day urban middle-class society, the film revolves around the life of five friends who're trying to escape the madness of everyday life in their trysts to find happiness and love.

The film has previously travelled to film festivals including the homegrown MAMI 2016 and the Cinequest Film Festival in March. The film has also been selected and screened at the Oscar-qualifying Nashville Film Festival.

Actress Rasika Dugal who was present at the festival said, "It was lovely to watch our film with an audience in New York. I felt the audience yesterday was with the film from the word go and they were in peels of laughter through much of the film. Every joke was enjoyed, every detail was noticed and overall the spirit of the film celebrated. I notice many new things in the film with every screening and it's exciting to see how every audience makes you watch your own film differently."

Director Milind Dhaimade added, "Watching the way people enjoy the film is always gratifying. As the world enjoys this film, can't wait to show this to audiences in India."

Konkona Sen Sharma bagged the Best Actress and Best Director awards for Lipstick Under My Burkha and A Death in the Gunj respectively. K Kaladharan bagged the best actor for Malayalam film Ottayaal n Paatha (A Narrow Path) and Shubhashish Bhutiani’s Mukti Bhawan was declared the best film at the 17th annual film extravaganza.