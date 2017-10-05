Tu Hai Mera Sunday Team Bats For Good Content, Says Audience Is Open To a Lot of Content

Of the many films releasing this Friday, Milind Dhaimade’s Tu Hai Mera Sunday has already been acknowledged and appreciated at several film festivals. Touted as a slice of life drama, the film revolves around the story of five friends who are struggling to find a place to play football in Mumbai. The plot might sound simple, but the fact that it’s possibly the toughest thing to narrate simple tales shouldn't be ignored.“The film is much more than what meets the eye. From the main plot, we go into their lives and how each of them is dealing with their own life in the urban city, how they meet these girls, fall in love and eventually to having a perspective about life,” explains Milind.The film doesn’t boast of a big name per se, but the team agrees that the story is the real star here. When asked about audience’s changing preferences – of choosing content over star - over the recent months, Milind admits that the change has happened.“Last couple of months, we’ve seen that ye jo chhoti films hai, achi likhi gayi hai, achi casting ki gayi hai, they are doing far better. It’s also the responsibility of the audience – the way you encourage, the way you make efforts and see these kinds of movies. I think that change has happened.”“I think we’re going to have a big word of mouth for our film. We’ll do our jobs and eventually, in the long, the one which is the star will shine. Every film has to fight their own battle,” he adds.The filmmaker also believes that the stories of the middle class are now re-emerging in Indian cinema. "So we had either escapist or very edgy gangster kind of films. It’s important for any class of the society to have a voice. Because the minute there’s no voice for you, it’ll turn to angst."Vishal Malhotra, who is coming back to the big screen after a huge gap, shares the same view and highlights that nothing can mar the importance of the concept and fine writing. “Concept is king, concept is king, and concept is king. Writing is the most important thing and we should give all the writers a lot more. Milind has spent so much in writing and developing- so all credit goes to him for what he’s created.”Another actor Rasika Duggal, who is currently gearing up for Nandita Das’ Manto, believes that now the audience is open to a lot of content.“In the last few months, I have felt much vindicated and we have been feeling for a long time that it’s not the audience who doesn’t want to come and watch. The audience is open to a lot of content.”“It’s just that if you distribute your film with the kind of backing and the right confidence, the viewers will come. People just need to know about it because people are actually looking for content. I feel very encouraged and even in the space of those films, I feel our film has a unique space,” she adds.With a title as intriguing, one might spin a web of thoughts as to what will the film actually have in store for viewers. But Maanvi, who plays a key role in the film, simplifies it and hopes that the film will be a positive experience for viewers as much as it’s been for the cast.“The film has been such a positive experience for all our lives. The film is like a school trip. When you are going for a school trip and then when you come home, you look at pictures, you remember moments, you remember fights, the time when your hand brushed against your crush. So when you’ll finish this film, you’ll remember these moments.”“You may not remember the dialogues but there’s a feeling that you’ll take with you. You’ll either smile or cry or whatever. It’ll have a visceral effect on the viewers.”