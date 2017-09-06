Tu Hai Mera Sunday Trailer: This Looks Like One Playful Ride

Milind Dhaimade's directorial Tu Hai Mera Sunday that had a world premiere at The British Film Institute London Film Festival 2016 (BFI) and an Indian Premiere at MAMI 2016 is all set for its official theatrical release on October 6th. The trailer of the film was released recently.Tu Hai Mera Sunday stars an ensemble cast including actors including Barun Sobti, Shahana Goswami, Vishal Malhotra, Rasika Dugal, Manvi Gagroo and others. Talking about the film, Milind said, "We have butterflies in my stomach whole day and whole of yesterday and I am glad that it's over and the butterflies are out. Now the excitement is there and I have already started getting messages on how much people are loving the trailer and people who I have not spoken for ages are now calling up and telling me. So I am very happy and it was an amazing event."The film tells the tale of five friends who play their favourite game of football every Sunday. On an unfortunate day, during a match, the ball hits a local politician resulting in a permanent banned from playing at the venue again.The film which has won several awards across film festivals deals with the primary issue of lack of space in bigger cities in India while telling a slice of life tale of 5 different individuals and their personal life struggles and joys and their only escape from their daily stress is their weekly game of football they play.The film has a refreshing topic and the presence of few underrated but familiar faces just add on to the fun.