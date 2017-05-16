Tubelight First Song: Salman's Adorable Dance Moves Will Make You Groove

The first song of Salman Khan's much-awaited war drama Tubelight is finally out and instead of giving the expected 60s nostalgia, the song plays more on the peppy side. Featuring Salman Khan, the song gives the first glimpse into his character in the film.

Sung by Kamaal Khan and Amit Mishra, The Radio Song has been composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The beauty of the song is its extensive choreography which has been directed by Remo D'Souza. The song has been released on Youtube with subtitles in 14 languages including Turkish, Arabic, Spanish, German and even Traditional Chinese.

The song was launched at an event held in Dubai which was attended by film's cast members including actress Zhu Zhu and young Matin Rey Tangu sans Salman Khan who is busy shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai right now.

Tubelight, a historical war drama, revolves around the life of an Indian man who falls in love with a Chinese woman. The film is set during the 1962 Sino-Indian war and explores a cross border love story. With an interesting plot, it is expected that the film will ride high on various elements including emotions, romance, and war.

The third collaboration between director Kabir Khan and actor Salman Khan, Tubelight, is all set to release on Eid this year.