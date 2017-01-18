Tubelight: Kabir Khan Shares SRK's Look From The Film

After nearly 10 years, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are finally set to share big screen together in Kabir Khan's Tubelight. The news was confirmed recently by the crew members and now Kabir Khan has shared the look of SRK from the film.

The director took to his Instagram to share the tattooed look of the actor. He captioned the image with a really sweet message. Kabir wrote, "From giving me notes to study in college to now doing a cameo with @beingsalmankhan in my #tubelight Thank u @iamsrk"

From giving me notes to study in college to now doing a cameo with @beingsalmankhan in my #tubelight Thank u @iamsrk 😊 A photo posted by Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) on Jan 17, 2017 at 3:42am PST

He also shared the call sheet of the day Bollywood's Karan-Arjun shot together for Tubelight. He wrote, "Call sheet for the day Karan Arjun got back after 20 yrs SK & SRK #tubelight #eid2017"

Call sheet for the day Karan Arjun got back after 20 yrs 😀 SK & SRK #tubelight #eid2017 A photo posted by Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:05am PST

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman last worked together in 2002 romantic-drama Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam, alongside Madhuri Dixit. After that, the friendship has seen its share of ups and down and have been promoting each other's films constantly.

Well, by the looks, SRK is playing a completely unexpected character in Kabir Khan directorial Tubelight. The film is set to release on Eid this year.