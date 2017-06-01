Tubelight: Salman-Sohail's 'Bhaihood' Makes Naach Meri Jaan Special

New song from Kabir Khan's Tubelight is out and it gives us a detailed glimpse into Bandhu and Captaan's brotherly love. The song has been composed by Pritam and sung by Kamaal Khan and Nakash Aziz. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics of the song. Titled Naach Meri Jaan, the song celebrates the bond of brothers, and before its release, Salman Khan teased about the 'bhaihood' on his social media accounts.

The actor shared an old photograph of his with younger brother Sohail on Twitter and captioned it as, "Bandhu @SohailKhan aur Captaan ka Bhaihood ."

Sohail and Salman are playing brother onscreen in Tubelight. Both have earlier worked in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kia and God Tussi Great Ho, but this is the first time they will be seen playing their real-life bond, onscreen.

Youtube/Sony Music India

The entire song has the touch of mountains and even the music and dance steps echo the culture. There's a certain ease between the two actors that comes naturally and thus results in convincing chemistry as brothers.

Youtube/Sony Music India

The film is heavily dependent on their chemistry as the story involves Salman Khan opting for every possible measure to bring his brother back from Sino-Indian War safely.

Youtube/Sony Music India

The song aptly portrays the dependency and love both brothers have for each other and while the lyrics aren't the most iconic ones, they surely convey the bond.

Youtube/Sony Music India

Naach Meri Jaan, might not become a chartbuster, but by the looks, it captures the soul of the film- bond of two brothers and their 'bhaihood' that defines the entire film's story.

Tubelight is one of the most awaited films of the year which tells the story of a man's belief. Direct by Kabir Khan the film is all set to release on June 23rd.