The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight is finally out and as promised, it offers a completely different avatar of the actor. The teaser of the film had left the fans wanting for more, as Salman Khan's character ran into the mountain in order to prove the power of his belief. The film's story has been inspired from Hollywood film Little Boy.

Salman is playing the role of Laxman who shares a very close bond with his brother. As the Sino-Indian war begins, all 'eligible' men from the village are recruited in the force, while Laxman is left behind. In order to bring his brother back home, he sets off on a journey with hope and belief in his heart that he can stop the war. After Bajrangi, we will again see the child-like, innocent side of Salman in the film. The trailer also offers a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan, who is said to play a magician in the film.

Tubelight, a historical war drama, is set during the 1962 Sino-Indian war and explores a cross border love story. With an interesting plot, the film rides high on various elements including emotions, romance, and war. This is the third collaboration between director Kabir Khan and Salman Khan after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The film marks the Bollywood debut Chinese actress ZhuZhu and just like Bajrangi a little kid will be seen playing an important role. The film also stars Sohail Khan and late actor Om Puri. Slated for an Eid release, Tubelight has certainly got the attention of the audience with its interesting and heartwarming trailer.