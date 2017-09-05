GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tumhari Sulu First Teaser Poster: Vidya Balan Hides Behind a Pile of Hampers

The story of Tumhari Sulu is centered around a woman called Sulu who lands herself an unexpected job of a beautiful, fun and feisty RJ who anchors a late-night show

News18.com

Updated:September 5, 2017, 12:22 PM IST
Image: Twitter/Atul Kasbekar
The first teaser-poster from Vidya Balan's upcoming film Tumhari Sulu is out. The makers released a curious poster without revealing Vidya's look from the film. Shared by film's producer Atul Kasbaker, the poster sees Vidya hiding behind a heap of hampers and balancing herself.




The story of Tumhari Sulu is centered around a woman called Sulu who lands herself an unexpected job of a beautiful, fun and feisty RJ who anchors a late-night show, known for its voyeuristic quality and semi-adult shenanigans.

The film has been helmed by Suresh Triveni who has a host of TVCs for top brands to his credit, including IPL’s India-Pakistan Mauka Mauka spot, which became a runaway viral sensation.

So should we expect a laughter riot? Well, one has to wait until September 17 to get a full peek into the story. The film also stars Manav Kaul and is expected to release later this year.
