Tumhari Sulu First Teaser Poster: Vidya Balan Hides Behind a Pile of Hampers

Here we go then...

Our next production #TumhariSulu featuring @vidya_balan in a 'name above the title' kinda role 😊👍🏽😊#MainKarSaktiHai pic.twitter.com/H8Xs7ndRFU — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) September 5, 2017

The first teaser-poster from Vidya Balan's upcoming film Tumhari Sulu is out. The makers released a curious poster without revealing Vidya's look from the film. Shared by film's producer Atul Kasbaker, the poster sees Vidya hiding behind a heap of hampers and balancing herself.The story of Tumhari Sulu is centered around a woman called Sulu who lands herself an unexpected job of a beautiful, fun and feisty RJ who anchors a late-night show, known for its voyeuristic quality and semi-adult shenanigans.The film has been helmed by Suresh Triveni who has a host of TVCs for top brands to his credit, including IPL’s India-Pakistan Mauka Mauka spot, which became a runaway viral sensation.So should we expect a laughter riot? Well, one has to wait until September 17 to get a full peek into the story. The film also stars Manav Kaul and is expected to release later this year.