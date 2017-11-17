Tumhari Sulu LIVE Review: Will Vidya's Film Be As Entertaining As Promised

Now that's a good sign...
#TumhariSulu is like a feminist fable set in the middle class milieu. Such empowering female characters.— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017
The pairing is fresh and entertaining...
It's refreshing to see Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul share such a warm (and romantic) camaraderie. An oven-fresh pairing! #TumhariSulu— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017
The infectious energy transmission has begun...
10 minutes into #TumhariSulu and Vidya Balan's cheerfulness already feels infectious.— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017
In an exclusive interaction with News18.com, costume designer Rick Roy sheds light on what went behind Vidya Balan's transformation to the enchanting Sulu (Sulochana).
