Tumhari Sulu LIVE Review: Will Vidya's Film Be As Entertaining As Promised

Ad filmmaker Suresh Triveni makes his Bollywood debut with Tumhari Sulu. The film, starring Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul in key roles, has already got the fans excited with its amusing trailer.



Balan plays a housewife Sulochana (Sulu), whose life alters when she decides to step out of her comfort zone and try her hands at being a night RJ. The film looks like a slice of life entertainer if one goes by the trailer. Interestingly, Balan's little antics in the trailer also seem to have a significance of their own.



Balan once played an RJ in Lage Raho Munnabhai and charmed her way through her melodious 'Good Morning Mumbai'. It'll be interesting to see if she sets a benchmark yet again.



Nov 17, 2017 10:58 am (IST) Now that's a good sign... #TumhariSulu is like a feminist fable set in the middle class milieu. Such empowering female characters. — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017

Nov 17, 2017 10:34 am (IST) And if you need to see the camaraderie between the lead pair... here's a glimpse:

Nov 17, 2017 10:32 am (IST) The pairing is fresh and entertaining... It's refreshing to see Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul share such a warm (and romantic) camaraderie. An oven-fresh pairing! #TumhariSulu — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017

Nov 17, 2017 10:11 am (IST) The infectious energy transmission has begun... 10 minutes into #TumhariSulu and Vidya Balan's cheerfulness already feels infectious. — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017

Nov 17, 2017 9:59 am (IST) The film has a rebooted version of Hawa Hawai, an ode to Sridevi's popular song from MR India. Listen to it here:

Nov 17, 2017 9:18 am (IST) The film also stars Manav Kaul as Vidya Balan's husband and renowned RJ Malishka, as Albeli Anjali. Neha Dhupia plays Sulu's boss in the film.

Nov 17, 2017 9:13 am (IST) ICYMI: Here's the entertaining trailer of Tumhari Sulu

