Tumhari Sulu New Song Hawa Hawai: Vidya Balan's Ode to Sridevi

The second song from Tumhari Sulu is out and it pays tribute to one of the all-time favourite characters of Vidya Balan. Featuring Vidya's character Sulu, in what appears to be an office party set-up, Hawa Hawai brings back the 80s Mr. India nostalgia, only that this time, Sridevi's antics have been replaced by Sulu's quirkiness.At the 19th Mumbai Film Festival, Vidya Balan had discussed her fascination with Sridevi's character in Mr. India and looks like the makers decided to tap onto her obsession with a new rendition of the song. The original song has been kept untouched, in terms of vocals and treatment, just peppy beats have been added to make it sound more contemporary.The film also stars Neha Dhupia and RJ Malishka alongside Vidya Balan. Manva Kaul will be seen as Sulu's husband. Tumhari Sulu is a slice of life film where Vidya plays a 'bindaas' housewife who goes on to become a late night RJ and finds her identity while touching the lives of everyone around her.The film is set to release on November 17.