Tumhari Sulu Review: Vidya Balan Delivers a Stellar Performance In This Slice of Life Film

November 17, 2017
Ad filmmaker Suresh Triveni makes his Bollywood debut with Tumhari Sulu. The film, starring Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul in key roles, has already got the fans excited with its amusing trailer.

Balan plays a housewife Sulochana (Sulu), whose life alters when she decides to step out of her comfort zone and try her hands at being a night RJ. The film looks like a slice of life entertainer if one goes by the trailer. Interestingly, Balan's little antics in the trailer also seem to have a significance of their own.

Balan once played an RJ in Lage Raho Munnabhai and charmed her way through her melodious 'Good Morning Mumbai'. It'll be interesting to see if she sets a benchmark yet again.

Will Tumhari Sulu be as entertaining and endearing as the trailer promises it to be? Will Vidya's Sulu be a character worth remembering? Will the film turn the box office tide for Balan? Kriti Tulsiani from News18.com is inside the theatre to find out.
Here's the final verdict!

It's a thumbs-up!

Manav Kaul offers crucial supporting turn.

Tumhari Sulu passes with flying colors.

Looks like rehashing old songs is not such a bad idea.

What do you think?

Cute. Isn't it?

Looks like Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul's chemistry strikes the right chord.

Now that's a good sign... 

And if you need to see the camaraderie between the lead pair... here's a glimpse: 

The pairing is fresh and entertaining...  

The infectious energy transmission has begun... 

The film has a rebooted version of Hawa Hawai, an ode to Sridevi's popular song from MR India. Listen to it here:

The film also stars Manav Kaul as Vidya Balan's husband and renowned RJ Malishka, as Albeli Anjali. Neha Dhupia plays Sulu's boss in the film. 

Tumhari Sulu: Decoding Vidya Balan's Simple Yet Appealing Sulu Look

In an exclusive interaction with News18.com, costume designer Rick Roy sheds light on what went behind Vidya Balan's transformation to the enchanting Sulu (Sulochana).

ICYMI: Here's the entertaining trailer of Tumhari Sulu 

Balan once played an RJ in Lage Raho Munnabhai and charmed her way through her melodious 'Good Morning Mumbai'. It'll be interesting to see how she fares as an intimate late-night RJ.

Balan plays a housewife Sulochana (Sulu), whose life alters when she decides to step out of her comfort zone and try her hands at being a night RJ. The film looks like a slice of life entertainer if one goes by trailer. 

It's time for the middle-class housewives to take the center stage with Tumhari Sulu. Starring Vidya Balan, Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia and RJ Malishka in key roles, the film is a slice-of-life entertainer. 

