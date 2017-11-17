Tumhari Sulu Review: Vidya Balan Delivers a Stellar Performance In This Slice of Life Film

Here's the final verdict!
More so, this #TumhariSulu turns out to be #HumariSulu. Watch this film with a forever-ready-smile on your face.— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017
It's a thumbs-up!
Even though a bit over dramatic towards the end, #TumhariSulu steers clear as an interesting and intriguing watch. #TumhariSulu— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017
Manav Kaul offers crucial supporting turn.
Manav Kaul as a supportive partner transitioned to an insecure husband is a charmer (even when his character is not). #TumhariSulu— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017
Tumhari Sulu passes with flying colors.
Vidya Balan delivers a stellar performance and it's good to see that someone has finally tapped on her voice and laughs. #TumhariSulu— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017
#TumhariSulu isn't flawless but this slice of life balancing laughs and weeps is well worth your time.— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017
Among other things that feel real, the makers have got the entire extended family scenario right- indulging yet loving siblings. #TumhariSulu— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017
Looks like rehashing old songs is not such a bad idea.
Unlike other films, songs too have a space of their own in #TumhariSulu and for most part, the tracks are well woven with the plot.— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017
What do you think?
From a comedy terrain, the second half is slowly deviating to an emotional one. Hope it doesn't turn into a bumpy ride. #TumhariSulu— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017
Cute. Isn't it?
"Tum meri team mei ho ki unki?": The innocence and insecurity of a housewife wrapped up in one line. #TumhariSulu— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017
Looks like Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul's chemistry strikes the right chord.
It's half time and there's much to love about #TumhariSulu. Not a single dull moment so far.— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017
Now that's a good sign...
#TumhariSulu is like a feminist fable set in the middle class milieu. Such empowering female characters.— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017
The pairing is fresh and entertaining...
It's refreshing to see Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul share such a warm (and romantic) camaraderie. An oven-fresh pairing! #TumhariSulu— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017
The infectious energy transmission has begun...
10 minutes into #TumhariSulu and Vidya Balan's cheerfulness already feels infectious.— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017
In an exclusive interaction with News18.com, costume designer Rick Roy sheds light on what went behind Vidya Balan's transformation to the enchanting Sulu (Sulochana).
