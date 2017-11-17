Tumhari Sulu Review: Vidya Balan Delivers a Stellar Performance In This Slice of Life Film

Ad filmmaker Suresh Triveni makes his Bollywood debut with Tumhari Sulu. The film, starring Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul in key roles, has already got the fans excited with its amusing trailer.



Balan plays a housewife Sulochana (Sulu), whose life alters when she decides to step out of her comfort zone and try her hands at being a night RJ. The film looks like a slice of life entertainer if one goes by the trailer. Interestingly, Balan's little antics in the trailer also seem to have a significance of their own.



Balan once played an RJ in Lage Raho Munnabhai and charmed her way through her melodious 'Good Morning Mumbai'. It'll be interesting to see if she sets a benchmark yet again.



Will Tumhari Sulu be as entertaining and endearing as the trailer promises it to be? Will Vidya's Sulu be a character worth remembering? Will the film turn the box office tide for Balan? Kriti Tulsiani from News18.com is inside the theatre to find out.

Nov 17, 2017 12:35 pm (IST) Here's the final verdict! More so, this #TumhariSulu turns out to be #HumariSulu. Watch this film with a forever-ready-smile on your face. — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017

Nov 17, 2017 12:31 pm (IST) It's a thumbs-up! Even though a bit over dramatic towards the end, #TumhariSulu steers clear as an interesting and intriguing watch. #TumhariSulu — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017

Nov 17, 2017 12:27 pm (IST) Manav Kaul offers crucial supporting turn. Manav Kaul as a supportive partner transitioned to an insecure husband is a charmer (even when his character is not). #TumhariSulu — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017

Nov 17, 2017 12:23 pm (IST) Tumhari Sulu passes with flying colors. Vidya Balan delivers a stellar performance and it's good to see that someone has finally tapped on her voice and laughs. #TumhariSulu — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017

Nov 17, 2017 12:21 pm (IST) #TumhariSulu isn't flawless but this slice of life balancing laughs and weeps is well worth your time. — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017

Nov 17, 2017 12:03 pm (IST) Among other things that feel real, the makers have got the entire extended family scenario right- indulging yet loving siblings. #TumhariSulu — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017

Nov 17, 2017 11:50 am (IST) Looks like rehashing old songs is not such a bad idea. Unlike other films, songs too have a space of their own in #TumhariSulu and for most part, the tracks are well woven with the plot. — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017

Nov 17, 2017 11:38 am (IST) What do you think? From a comedy terrain, the second half is slowly deviating to an emotional one. Hope it doesn't turn into a bumpy ride. #TumhariSulu — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017

Nov 17, 2017 11:26 am (IST) Cute. Isn't it? "Tum meri team mei ho ki unki?": The innocence and insecurity of a housewife wrapped up in one line. #TumhariSulu — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017

Nov 17, 2017 11:11 am (IST) Looks like Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul's chemistry strikes the right chord. It's half time and there's much to love about #TumhariSulu. Not a single dull moment so far. — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017

Nov 17, 2017 10:58 am (IST) Now that's a good sign... #TumhariSulu is like a feminist fable set in the middle class milieu. Such empowering female characters. — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017

Nov 17, 2017 10:34 am (IST) And if you need to see the camaraderie between the lead pair... here's a glimpse:

Nov 17, 2017 10:32 am (IST) The pairing is fresh and entertaining... It's refreshing to see Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul share such a warm (and romantic) camaraderie. An oven-fresh pairing! #TumhariSulu — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017

Nov 17, 2017 10:11 am (IST) The infectious energy transmission has begun... 10 minutes into #TumhariSulu and Vidya Balan's cheerfulness already feels infectious. — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) November 17, 2017

Nov 17, 2017 9:59 am (IST) The film has a rebooted version of Hawa Hawai, an ode to Sridevi's popular song from MR India. Listen to it here:

Nov 17, 2017 9:18 am (IST) The film also stars Manav Kaul as Vidya Balan's husband and renowned RJ Malishka, as Albeli Anjali. Neha Dhupia plays Sulu's boss in the film.

Nov 17, 2017 9:13 am (IST) ICYMI: Here's the entertaining trailer of Tumhari Sulu

