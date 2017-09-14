GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tumhari Sulu Teaser: Vidya Balan Plays a Free-Spirited Woman With a Highly Sensuous Voice

The teaser of the much-anticipated film, Tumhari Sulu, is out.

News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2017, 12:51 PM IST
After impressing the viewers with the first look of Tumhari Sulu, the makers decided to unveil the teaser of the much-anticipated film.

In the one-minute-long video, one sees Vidya Balan as a free-spirited woman. Balan plays a happy-go-lucky wife whose life takes a turn when she unexpectedly lands a job as a night radio jockey in a radio station.

Balan looks in top form in the shoes of someone who comes across as very traditional at first and knows how to play and modulate her voice sensually.

Towards the end when she's asked to make her voice sound "sexier", her reaction saying, "Nahi, itna mast hai," is priceless.

"Sometimes you don't need wings to fly," reads the teaser and one can understand that the slice of life film will celebrate life in its entirety. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film stars Manav Kaul and Neha Dhupia alongside the actress.



