Tumhari Sulu Trailer: Vidya Balan Rocks As 'Saree Waali Bhabhi' In This Comic, Slice-of-life Film

Vidya Balan has time and again proved that she is that one actress who does not really need a superstar to make her film a success. Call it her confidence or her dedication to acting, there is indeed something about this National award winner that makes her stand out from the other actors in Bollywood.And we are happy that the actress is back to charm the cinegoers with her supercool avatar in Tumhari Sulu. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film sees Vidya play a late night radio jockey Sulochana aka Sulu. Now that the movie’s trailer is out we have brought you some interesting details about what all challenges Vidya’s character will be facing in the film.The two-minute and 30-second-long trailer shows Vidya’s character Sulochana, a housewife who makes regular calls at a radio station only to win gifts like flask, phone, and pressure cooker via a contest. One day Sulu gets an opportunity to become a RJ. The radio station producer, played by Neha Dhupia, gives a late-night slot to Sulu where she becomes ‘saree waali bhabhi’ and impresses listeners with her smooth and sensuous voice.However, her newfound success does not go down well with her husband, who starts complaining that she doesn’t give enough time to her family.Vidya as Sulu is vibrant, graceful and determined. It almost feels like Vidya owns this character, thanks to her ability to slide smoothly into any character. The film also features a reprised version of the hit song, Hawa Hawai. The original song appeared in the 1987 film Mr India.The film also stars Manav Kaul as Vidya Balan's husband and renowned RJ Malishka, as Albeli Anjali. Tumhari Sulu will hit theatres on November 17.Watch the trailer here: