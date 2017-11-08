Tumhari Sulu's Vidya Balan is a Star Performer: Ayushmann Khurrana
The story of Tumhari Sulu revolves around a middle-aged housewife Sulochona aka Sulu who is a happy-go-lucky person with an extraordinary caliber.
Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will make a cameo appearance in the forthcoming film Tumhari Sulu, has praised actress Vidya Balan, calling her a star performer.
"It was my pleasure to share screen space with Vidya Balan. She's such a star performer. And you're a superstar," Ayushmann tweeted on Wednesday.
The film's co-producer Atul Kasbekar said he was grateful to "the wonderful Ayushmann for doing a special appearance in our Tumhari Sulu". "Thank you, brother, for being the nice man you are," Kasbekar tweeted.
Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film will release on November 17,
It was my pleasure to share screen space with Vidya Balan/ma'am. She's such a star performer. And you're a superstar my dear sire. ✌️ https://t.co/U3AGKspDGR— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 8, 2017
Very grateful to the wonderful @ayushmannk for doing a special appearance in our #TumhariSulu— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) November 8, 2017
Thank u brotherman for being the nice man you are pic.twitter.com/8OqCR7DPk0
