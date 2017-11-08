Tumhari Sulu's Vidya Balan is a Star Performer: Ayushmann Khurrana

It was my pleasure to share screen space with Vidya Balan/ma'am. She's such a star performer. And you're a superstar my dear sire. ✌️ https://t.co/U3AGKspDGR — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 8, 2017

: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will make a cameo appearance in the forthcoming film Tumhari Sulu, has praised actress Vidya Balan, calling her a star performer."It was my pleasure to share screen space with Vidya Balan. She's such a star performer. And you're a superstar," Ayushmann tweeted on Wednesday.The film's co-producer Atul Kasbekar said he was grateful to "the wonderful Ayushmann for doing a special appearance in our Tumhari Sulu". "Thank you, brother, for being the nice man you are," Kasbekar tweeted.The story of Tumhari Sulu revolves around a middle-aged housewife Sulochona aka Sulu who is a happy-go-lucky person with an extraordinary caliber.Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film will release on November 17,