TV is Populated With Anti-heroes, Says Stranger Things Creator Matt Duffer

: Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer says he wants to tell stories which have some sincerity because television is populated with a lot of anti-heroes."How some modern films and modern cinema movements get started, kind of slip into, they tended to be kind of cynical or ironic. And so the stories that we grew up tended to not be either cynical or ironic," Duffer said in a statement."A lot of the stuff that we're referencing in the stories that we really liked, tended to have a sort of sincerity and an earnestness to it. Even Stephen King who's the master of horror, he tends to write about that there are awful evil people in all of his stories, but they're also really, really good, kind-hearted people and their goodness is really what ultimately is able to defeat the evil."So we wanted to write this especially in TV these days, which is basically populated with a lot of anti-heroes. So, we wanted to make a show about basically good, kind-hearted generous people."Duffer, along with Ross has created the Netflix show Stranger Things. The California-based Internet entertainment company has come out with the second season of the show Stranger Things 2.To this, Ross added: "And I think there's something to be said for us it's just about keeping it simple -- it's just about the power of friendship or a mother's love. Just very sort of a simple universal theme that we saw running through the movies when we were growing up, and affected who we became."And so it's taking those very simple themes and putting them in this narrative. Back then maybe that type of story was more common than it is now."