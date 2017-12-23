GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
TV Shows Khichdi, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai To Merge

The makers of Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai are merging the popular shows for the upcoming season of Khichdi.

IANS

Updated:December 23, 2017, 10:07 AM IST
Image: Youtube/ Stills from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi
Mumbai: The makers of Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai are merging the popular shows for the upcoming season of Khichdi.

The Star Plus show will have the cast of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai starring alongside the Parekh family, read a statement.

"Both the shows are my babies and nothing gets better than merging them together. 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' and 'Khichdi' both have received immense amount of love from the audiences whenever they have been on air," JD Majethia, producer of both the shows, said in a statement.

"Getting both the shows together will certainly leave the audiences asking for more. It will be a treat for the audience to see what happens when the mad-hatters Parekhs meet the upper middle-class Maya and her family, The Sarabhais. A laughter riot for sure," he added.
