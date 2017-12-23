TV Shows Khichdi, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai To Merge
The makers of Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai are merging the popular shows for the upcoming season of Khichdi.
Image: Youtube/ Stills from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi
Mumbai: The makers of Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai are merging the popular shows for the upcoming season of Khichdi.
The Star Plus show will have the cast of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai starring alongside the Parekh family, read a statement.
"Both the shows are my babies and nothing gets better than merging them together. 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' and 'Khichdi' both have received immense amount of love from the audiences whenever they have been on air," JD Majethia, producer of both the shows, said in a statement.
"Getting both the shows together will certainly leave the audiences asking for more. It will be a treat for the audience to see what happens when the mad-hatters Parekhs meet the upper middle-class Maya and her family, The Sarabhais. A laughter riot for sure," he added.
The Star Plus show will have the cast of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai starring alongside the Parekh family, read a statement.
"Both the shows are my babies and nothing gets better than merging them together. 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' and 'Khichdi' both have received immense amount of love from the audiences whenever they have been on air," JD Majethia, producer of both the shows, said in a statement.
"Getting both the shows together will certainly leave the audiences asking for more. It will be a treat for the audience to see what happens when the mad-hatters Parekhs meet the upper middle-class Maya and her family, The Sarabhais. A laughter riot for sure," he added.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gurdas Maan Showers Love On Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma
- Centre Orders States to Take Stern Action on Unauthorised Crash Guards on Vehicles
- From Anushka To Deepika: Fashion Trends That Celebrities Embraced In 2017
- Uber Is a Taxi Service, Not an App: Top EU Court
- K-Pop Star's Suicide Makes Him Part of Infamous '27 Club'