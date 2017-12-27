GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Twinkle Khanna Auctions This Outfit To Raise Money For Animal

The bidding for the outfit started from Rs 2,25,000 and currently stands at Rs 3,50,000.

IANS

Updated:December 27, 2017, 10:41 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Twinkle Khanna Auctions This Outfit To Raise Money For Animal
Image: Instagram/ Twinkle Khanna
Mumbai: Author-producer Twinkle Khanna has put one of her outfits for auction to help raise funds for Panchgani-based animal shelter Janice Smith Animal Welfare Trust.

Khanna wore the outfit in a PC jeweler advertisement where she featured alongside actor-husband Akshay Kumar.

The bidding for the outfit started from Rs 2,25,000 and currently stands at Rs 3,50,000.

A bid can be placed on BidKartz and the money raised from the auction will go to Janice Smith Animal Welfare Trust.

"Bid for this gorgeous outfit featured in PCJ ad @bidkartz and the money goes straight to supporting an animal shelter in my good old Panchgani!," Khanna tweeted.




The winner will also get an autographed book that Khanna authored and a personalised thank you note.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php