Twinkle Khanna Auctions This Outfit To Raise Money For Animal

: Author-producer Twinkle Khanna has put one of her outfits for auction to help raise funds for Panchgani-based animal shelter Janice Smith Animal Welfare Trust.Khanna wore the outfit in a PC jeweler advertisement where she featured alongside actor-husband Akshay Kumar.The bidding for the outfit started from Rs 2,25,000 and currently stands at Rs 3,50,000.A bid can be placed on BidKartz and the money raised from the auction will go to Janice Smith Animal Welfare Trust."Bid for this gorgeous outfit featured in PCJ ad @bidkartz and the money goes straight to supporting an animal shelter in my good old Panchgani!," Khanna tweeted.The winner will also get an autographed book that Khanna authored and a personalised thank you note.