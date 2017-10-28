Twinkle Khanna Bags Popular Choice Award at Bangalore Literature Festival

A great honor to win an award with such wonderful writers -See you at the @BlrLitFest tomorrow in Bangalore :) https://t.co/cvbiMIZfi8 pic.twitter.com/MmrXZQJWAt — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 28, 2017

: Actress-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna was honoured to get the Popular Choice Award at the sixth edition of Bangalore Literature Festival for her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.Twinkle tweeted the news on Saturday."A great honour to win an award with such wonderful writers - See you at the Bangalore Literature Festival tomorrow (Sunday) in Bengaluru," she tweeted.The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad is Twinkle's second book which released this year. Her first book was Mrs Funnybones, released in 2015, which was an instant hit with readers looking for a light read.On the film front, Twinkle has co-produced Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman, also featuring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles.