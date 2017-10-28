GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Twinkle Khanna Bags Popular Choice Award at Bangalore Literature Festival

The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad is Twinkle's second book which released this year. Her first book was Mrs Funnybones, released in 2015, which was an instant hit with readers looking for a light read.

IANS

Updated:October 28, 2017, 4:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Twinkle Khanna Bags Popular Choice Award at Bangalore Literature Festival
Image: Instagram/ Twinkle Khanna
Mumbai: Actress-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna was honoured to get the Popular Choice Award at the sixth edition of Bangalore Literature Festival for her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

Twinkle tweeted the news on Saturday.

"A great honour to win an award with such wonderful writers - See you at the Bangalore Literature Festival tomorrow (Sunday) in Bengaluru," she tweeted.




The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad is Twinkle's second book which released this year. Her first book was Mrs Funnybones, released in 2015, which was an instant hit with readers looking for a light read.

On the film front, Twinkle has co-produced Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman, also featuring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES