I couldn't resist these two and after this I am done :) #LameJokes pic.twitter.com/3mMckTtmDu — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 29, 2017

Twinkle Khanna on Sunday addressed the controversy surrounding her husband Akshay Kumar’s “insensitive” remark on Mallika Dua during The Great Indian Laughter Challenge shoot.In case you don’t know, Mallika's father Vinod Dua slammed the actor in a Facebook post, which has now been taken down, “for telling his co-worker Mallika Dua that 'Aap bell bajao, main aap ko bajata hun' (You ring the bell, I will bang you)...This is his sense of humour and language... Star Plus... Wake up."He even wrote, "I am going to screw this cretin Akshay.”Taking her husband’s side, Twinkle said that the particular remark made by Akshay was a “colloquial phrase that both men and women use.”In a long post on Twitter, she said, "I would like to address the controversy on the sets of The Laughter Challenge. The show has a bell which the judges ring after a contestant's exceptional performance and when Ms Dua went forward to ring the bell, Mr Kumar said, "Mallika Ji aap bell bajao main aapko bajata hun" A pun on the words and actions related to the ringing of the bell. It's a colloquial phrase that both men and women use- for instance, "I am going to bajao him/ her" or "I got bajaoed", Red FM even has a tagline 'Bajatey Raho' all without sexist connotations. Mr Vinod Dua, Ms Dua's father, had written a post- it's been taken down now, stating, "I am going to screw this cretin Akshay Kumar". Should Mr Dua's statement also be taken literally or interpreted in context? Words, especially humour has to be seen in its right context. I have always stood up for freedom within comedy including defending AIB's (All India Bakchod’s) infamous roast on numerous occasion in the past and that is my stance even today, so kindly stop tagging me in this debate."In fact, she did not stop there and went on to take a dig at Mallika by cracking “lame jokes”.“I couldn’t resist these two and after this I am done,” she posted alongside a note in which she wrote, “What is Akshay Kumar’s favorite car? Bell Gadi. Why did Akshay Kumar to go the mosque? He wanted to hear some duas.”However, it seems like Mallika is least bothered as she retweeted Twinkle's post and wrote, "HAHAHAHA... No."Akshay is a Super Judge on the show. He made the remark when Mallika's fellow judge Zakir Khan asked Akshay that they will also accompany him to 'ring a bell' as a mark of appreciation for contestant Shyam Rangeela, who mimicked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.