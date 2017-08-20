Twinkle Khanna Tweets Picture of a Man Defecating on Beach in 'Open Defecation-Free' Mumbai

Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet pic.twitter.com/tfyTQs8BFM — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 19, 2017

Even as Mumbai was declared open defecation-free' (ODF) last month, actress Twinkle Khanna, whose husband actor Akshay Kumar's latest film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha seems to be going strong at the box office, today tweeted a picture of a man defecating on a city beach."Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2," Twinkle tweeted the picture of the man defecating on Versova beach. She tweeted it with a hashtag #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet.The tweet by Twinkle who boasts of having 31.2 lakh followers on twitter, was re-tweeted and liked by several thousands.In another tweet, she said, "Exactly!The public toilet is a 7-8 minute walk from this particular spot."Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, is inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The movie revolves around a small town newly wed couple Akshay (Keshav) and Bhumi (Jaya) and how problems prevail in their married life after Jaya, leaves her husband when she discovers that there is no toilet in the house.Keshav sets out on a mission to win back his love by standing against the age-old traditions and bringing awareness about the need for sanitation. The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh.Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, who has won the National Award for Best Actor this year for his role in Rustom, also took to twitter to highlight the news, in which a family court in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district granted a divorce plea filed by a woman on the premise that there was no separate room for the couple and no toilet in the house, holding that it amounted to "cruelty" to her."If you change nothing, nothing will change! Glad to see things changing," Kumar tweeted.Interestingly, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Coropration (BMC) had last year launched a campaign to eradicate the open defecation on a large scale and the Quality Council of India (QCI), on July 6, declared the city 'open defecation-free' (ODF).Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had even congratulated the civic body on the achievement."CM @Dev_Fadnavis congratulates BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta for the achievement of Mumbai becoming Open Defecation Free (ODF)!" Chief Minister's Office (CMO) of Maharashtra hadtweeted on July 7.The BMC had also roped in film star Salman Khan as its brand ambassador for its ODF campaign in December last year.Commenting on Twinkle's post, a civic official, who requested anonymity said, "In our mass campaign, the civic body figured out the open defecation spots across the city and then installed toilets there. But what can we do, if people do not use toilets and indulge in such acts."When contacted, senior civil officials said that there are enough toilet blocks in that area (Versova), and said they are ready to install more toilets if required.Civic official Kiran Dighavkar said, "We have provided enough mobile toilets. Sixty one community toilet seats have been provided inside the slums along the beach and 12 more seats by Via Com will be open next week. If need be, we can provide more toilets in the area."