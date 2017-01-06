Cinema Has Lost a Brilliant Artist: PM Modi, B-Town Pay Homage

Veteran actor Om Puri passed away at the age of 66 on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Mumbai.

The recipient of Padma Shri, the actor had appeared in numerous mainstream Bollywood cinema as well as Pakistani, British and Hollywood films.

Here's how celebrities reacted on twitter after the news of his demise broke.

RIP Om Puri.

We have lost one of our finest.

A talent, A Voice, A Spirit.

Will miss you Puri Saab. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) January 6, 2017

Solid actor....Solid filmography....immense talent.... #RIPOmPuri ....cinema has truly lost a brilliant artist.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 6, 2017

Shocked beyond words to learn that #OmPuri ji is no more. Will miss you sir. Condolences to the family. RIP #HugeLoss pic.twitter.com/REq9vDrtkk — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 6, 2017

I have known #OmPuri for d last 43yrs. For me he’ll always b a great actor, a kind & generous man. And that is how world shud remember him. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 6, 2017

Seeing him lying on his bed looking so calm can’t believe that one of our greatest actors #OmPuri is no more. Deeply saddened & shocked. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 6, 2017

Condolences on the passing away of one of our finest ever actors #OmPuri pic.twitter.com/gBCK6mWwLF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 6, 2017

The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 6, 2017

My deepest condolences on the passing away of one of the most versatile actors of Indian Cinema , #OmPuri ji pic.twitter.com/hZN2pL6Ejo — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 6, 2017

I m shocked to hear sad demise of Actor OM PURI JI. My heartfelt condolences to his family. I pray to Almighty may his soul Rest in peace. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 6, 2017

Shocked to know that the immensely talented actor #OmPuri passed away. Big loss to our film industry. RIP 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 6, 2017

Such an indispensable loss to our world...too big for any words. Deeply, deeply saddened . #RIPOmPuri — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) January 6, 2017

Om ji,u were the finest. Will miss u always.Thank u so much for giving me n the entire world such fond memories..love u sir. #RipOmpuri sir pic.twitter.com/pXwicOqs3H — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 6, 2017

Sad to hear about the passing away of the very talented Om Puri, my co-actor in many films...heartfelt condolences to the family. #RIP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 6, 2017

So long Omji. Prided myself on being his friend peer & admirer. Who dare say my Om Puri is no more ? He lives through his work. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 6, 2017

The end of an era .... The legacy lives on.. RIP #OmPuri — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 6, 2017

Extremely shocked and sad to hear about the passing of the legend, Om Puri :( Will forever be a huge fan ! — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) January 6, 2017

Shocked to hear about the demise of #OmPuri Indian cinema will be poorer in his absence. #RIP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 6, 2017

