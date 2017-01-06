»
Cinema Has Lost a Brilliant Artist: PM Modi, B-Town Pay Homage

First published: January 6, 2017, 9:56 AM IST | Updated: 9 hours ago
Cinema Has Lost a Brilliant Artist: PM Modi, B-Town Pay Homage
File image of Om Puri. (Image: Reuters)

Veteran actor Om Puri passed away at the age of 66 on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Mumbai.

The recipient of Padma Shri, the actor had appeared in numerous mainstream Bollywood cinema as well as Pakistani, British and Hollywood films.

Here's how celebrities reacted on twitter after the news of his demise broke.

