Twitterati React to This Viral Video of Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol

I think the talking point of that Dimple Kapadia - Sunny Deol clip should be how Deol is fingering his nose.

Who are these people stalking celebs everywhere. Now sunny deol and dimple kapadia. Very sad. — Neha Khan (@LazyBee_) September 27, 2017

Honestly infringing someone's privacy and then becoming a judge to their character when we all have sinned is not done #SunnyDeol #Dimple — KadakChai420 (@JusChaudhary) September 27, 2017

A video of Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia in which the two actors are seen together spending their holiday abroad is breaking the Internet.The alleged ex-couple's video has made news after pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan together went viral last week.In the video posted by film critic and producer Kamaal R Khan (KRK), Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol are seen seated and holding hands at some unidentified location.While posting the video, Kamaal Khan wrote, “Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia are enjoying their holidays together. They are looking beautiful couple.”Immediately after the video was posted on Twitter, users started reacting to the post and some even came out in support of the alleged ex-couple and slamming KRK for intruding into their privacy.The alleged affair between Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia had made news in the past on several occasion. It’s also rumored that Dimple separated from her husband Rajesh Khanna in 1984 because of Sunny Deol.Sunny Deol is presently married to Pooja and has two sons - Karan and Rajveer.