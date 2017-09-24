Tyga Dating Kim Kardashian Look Alike
Tyga is Dating Kamilla Osman, Kim Kardashian's look alike.
Image: Getty Images
Los Angeles: Rapper Tyga has a new lady in his life.
A source confirmed people.com that the 27-year-old rapper is embarking on a new relationship with Kim Kardashian look-alike Kamilla Osman.
"They are full on dating. He's really into her," said a source.
The news comes after sources confirmed to people.com that Tyga's ex, Kylie Jenner, is pregnant with her and Travis Scott‘s first child.
Tyga, who split with Jenner in April, responded with a now-deleted Snapchat photo, saying, "Hell nah thats my kid"
A source confirmed people.com that the 27-year-old rapper is embarking on a new relationship with Kim Kardashian look-alike Kamilla Osman.
"They are full on dating. He's really into her," said a source.
The news comes after sources confirmed to people.com that Tyga's ex, Kylie Jenner, is pregnant with her and Travis Scott‘s first child.
Tyga, who split with Jenner in April, responded with a now-deleted Snapchat photo, saying, "Hell nah thats my kid"