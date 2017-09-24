GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Tyga Dating Kim Kardashian Look Alike

Tyga is Dating Kamilla Osman, Kim Kardashian's look alike.

IANS

Updated:September 24, 2017, 11:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tyga Dating Kim Kardashian Look Alike
Image: Getty Images
Los Angeles: Rapper Tyga has a new lady in his life.

A source confirmed people.com that the 27-year-old rapper is embarking on a new relationship with Kim Kardashian look-alike Kamilla Osman.

"They are full on dating. He's really into her," said a source.

The news comes after sources confirmed to people.com that Tyga's ex, Kylie Jenner, is pregnant with her and Travis Scott‘s first child.

Tyga, who split with Jenner in April, responded with a now-deleted Snapchat photo, saying, "Hell nah thats my kid"
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

We Fight Poverty, Pakistan Fight us: Sushma Swaraj

We Fight Poverty, Pakistan Fight us: Sushma Swaraj

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES