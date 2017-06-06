Udaan Actor Rajat Barmecha's FB Post Brings to Light The Struggles of New Actors in Bollywood

It's not easy to hold your own in an industry as inconsistent as Bollywood and that's an unspoken truth of the film industry that many filmmakers and actors don't necessarily address when at public platforms. They shy away from talking about it and more so, run away from dealing with it.

But every now and then, some actor or the other sheds light on this lesser glamorous side of Bollywood and makes one see through what's often ignored and kept aside from the paparazzi - the struggles of new actors.

Rajat Barmecha, who made his Bollywood debut with Vikramaditya Motwane's 2010 film Udaan, took to Facebook and penned down a note for the ones who think he isn't taking his career seriously. What was probably a personal clarification for the targeted people ended up being an eye-opener of sorts for the rest.

"I love my profession. I love to Act. It's the only profession I can imagine myself to be in. When I came to Bombay I didn't know much about cinema. All I knew was Name, Fame and money. But Udaan and specially Vikramaditya Motwane taught me everything I know about Cinema. Udaan was my film school. I knew that I want to be in this profession to Act and not just to become a star and make a lot of money," he wrote.

He added, "I have always been a little choosy when it comes to the kind of films I want to be a part of. But that doesn't mean after all the appreciation I got after Udaan I was flooded with offers. I got many offers but most of them were from people who wanted to make another Udaan or another Delhi Belly or another Dil Chahta Hai. I would rather do 1 good film than be a part of 5 bad films with a lot of money or big stars. I chose to be wise and not take up random films just for money."

The actor further mentioned the projects that he worked on and the ones that never got released including Disco Valley and a National Award-winning short film. Rendered helpless, he took up projects that he didn't believe in, in order to survive in Mumbai and when they failed, a part of him decided to only sign films that went in sync with his conscious."But at some point you do need money to survive in a city like Bombay. So I did a couple of projects just for money and they turned out to be real bad. I felt horrible. And then I strictly decided not to be a part of projects I don't believe in."

"Because I know I don't have a Godfather sitting with me and giving me films after films. I have to make my own path without any help at all. I waited more and did a film recently directed by Imtiaz Ali's associate which is in post-production now. And hopefully will be out this year," he added.

He wrote at length about how he was appreciated for his performance by some of the most eminent names in the industry and still wasn't offered any new projects.

"I got a lot of Respect as an Actor from almost all the 'Big Names' of the film industry...Got a lot of appreciation...Everyone said he is a brilliant Actor...Will go real far...None of those guys offered me any films," the post read.

He clarified that this isn't a 'hate post' or 'anything negative' and it's just meant "for the people asking a lot of questions and thinking I am not doing much because I am not serious about Acting."

"Whatever I have done, I have done it all on my own. And I am proud of it. Please don't judge me because you don't know my side of the story and above all, you don't know me," he signed off.