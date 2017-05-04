DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos From Her Recent South Africa Visit
Image Courtesy: Priyanka's Instagram account
Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in the Zimbabwean capital to promote UNICEF's initiative 'End Violence against Children as its Goodwill Ambassador, has been sharing photographs on her official Instagram account.
"We are here in Harare, Zimbabwe, on a field visit in the first part of my trip to Africa as part of our efforts to ‘End Violence against Children'," Priyanka posted on Instagram while sharing a photograph with the UNICEF team.
It’s the end of a long day of travel from NYC to Harare but I’m not tired…. In fact, I’m energized, waiting for dawn to break so I can set out on the journey of discovery that these amazing women and men have laid out for me. Meet Team @Unicef. Their passion and compassion is contagious and their hard work and dedication evident in everything I have just seen and heard in our meeting. We are here in Harare Zimbabwe on a field visit in the first part of my trip to Africa as part of our efforts to #EndViolence against Children. I’m looking forward to tomorrow and the opportunity to meet the courageous young survivors, their amazing caregivers and the teams that wake up every day and try to make the world a better place… one child at a time. I want to take you all on this journey with me, real time, and I hope you will join me here on these pages to bring awareness to some very important issues. Like, share, comment… do something. This is so very close to my heart, and know that every action (big or small) counts. #ThisTimeForAfrica #PeaCeLoveHope #foreverychild
"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to meet the courageous young survivors, their amazing caregivers and the teams that wake up every day and try to make the world a better place... one child at a time," she added.
Priyanka was also quick to call the initiative "close to my heart".
"I want to take you all on this journey with me, real time, and I hope you will join me here on these pages to bring awareness to some very important issues. Like, share, comment... do something. This is so very close to my heart, and know that every action (big or small) counts," she mentioned.
