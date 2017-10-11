Upsetting That Women Are Ready To Compromise For Work: Richa Chadha

A decade on, Richa Chadha still gets upset with the way the film industry functions, be it casting couch or fake relationships.Though Richa made her debut with a small role in Dibakar Banerjee's 2008 release Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, she says her journey truly started with Anurag Kashyap's crime-saga Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012.Post Oye Lucky... she went back to doing theatre, TV commercials and "wasn't interested in films" as she thought "it was very hard (to get good work) and people here are too strange and sleazy.""It is difficult. I lose my mind every week," Richa says about surviving in the industry but adds she is not "bitter" as that would make her a cynic."I am angry with women who are ready to sleep with producers, because sure it is your personal choice and you want to grow fast but because you do it, people expect it from others," Richa says in a group interview.The actor says her anger is also extended to the paparazzi culture which focuses heavily on star kids. "The minute a star kid is born, you go and even click pictures of their diapers, and it goes on for the rest of our lives."The 32-year-old actor says she has gone through such experiences where she has lost films because of politics and fake friendships."It has happened with actresses also. You befriend them, do brunches and lunches and the next thing is they know what you are quoting for a film. They would go to a producer and tell them that 'I met with her, and she doesn't seem interested in your film, but I am', and they would quote lesser and try to grab the film (from you)."Not only would they do that, they would also be ready to sleep with the producers. I have lost a lot of work like that. I have learnt it the hard way," she adds.She will be next seen in Jia Aur Jia, also featuring Kalki Koechlin.Presented and distributed by BlueFox Motion Pictures, the film is scheduled to release on October 27.