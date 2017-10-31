GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Urvashi Rautela's Twitter Account Hacked

IANS

Updated:October 31, 2017, 5:07 PM IST
Urvashi Rautela's Twitter Account Hacked
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela says her Twitter account was hacked and misused.

"I love being so popular and a b***h," read a post on Urvashi's account on the micro-blogging site on Tuesday.




Urvashi later clarified through a tweet that the post was not made with her consent.

"My Twitter has been seriously hacked and we are looking for the perpetrators," Urvashi tweeted to her over three lakh fans.




In another post, she wrote: "My Twitter handle hacked and will be restored shortly. If you see anything ambiguous, please know it's not me."




On the film front, Urvashi will next be seen in Hate Story 4, to release on March 2 next year.
