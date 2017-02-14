Valentine's Day: Bollywood's Young Brigade is Old School When it Comes to Romance

Mumbai: In today's tech-driven world people end up using social media to express their feelings, but Bollywood's young brigade still prefers to go traditional when it comes to romance.

"Love is illogical and abstract its not something that can be analysed it has to be felt and when people are in love they do crazy things," Harshvardhan Kapoor said.

"Love has not changed today. True love is always a unique and everything else is a distraction," he added

For actor Kartik Aaryan who did a youth centric romantic-comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama the essence of love is different today than earlier.

"I believe in meeting and knowing people. Instead of Whatsapping scrolling and chatting for hours and writing an essay everytime on social media account. I believe in making memories and doing small things for my loved ones," he said.

Even for actress Swara Bhaskar, who has acted in films like Raanjhanaa love is not about expressing one's feelings openly to the world.

"I am not someone who would express love on social media. It's the purest and the most emotional bond that touches your heart and it can be expressed without saying it as well," she said.

While newcomer Harshvardhan Rane who made his acting debut with a romantic-drama film Sanam Teri Kasam thinks otherwise.

"I think due to social media love is expressed more. The more you express love the more it brings two people closer.

One can tag anyone and express their love as well which was not possible earlier. Tagging people conveys your love," he said.