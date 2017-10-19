Vanessa Hudgens To Star In Romantic Comedy Second Act

Actor Vanessa Hudgens is set to star along side Jennifer Lopez in romantic comedy Second Act.Peter Segal will direct the movie, which was developed by STXfilms with Lopez from an idea conceived by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Justin Zackham, reported Variety.Lopez will play a big-box store employee who reinvents her life and her lifestyle, and gets the chance to prove toMadison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree.Hudgens will play a young executive at a consumer goods company. The project is written by Zackham and Goldsmith-Thomas.Leah Remini is attached to portray the best friend and fellow employee of Lopez's character.