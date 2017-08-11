Vani Rani Will Strike A Chord With Audience: Tanvi Azmi

: National Award winning actress Tanvi Azmi, who is making her comeback on the small screen after a decade, says her show Vani Rani will strike a chord with the audience.Vani Rani, which started airing on the small screen from August 7, is the Hindi remake of a popular Tamil show of the same name. Radikaa Sarathkumar plays the double role in the Tamil show.Asked if she feels the Hindi remake will be able to strike a chord with the Hindi audience, Tanvi told: "100 per cent it will. Why won't it? Of course, it will".Talking about the &TV show, Tanvi said: "I haven't seen the original show. I have just seen snippets of it when the makers approached me for the show. So, that's the only thing I have seen because I don't want to get consciously influenced by the original show as I feel that as an actor, I have a different way of functioning."She is hopeful the Hindi show is "as successful if not more"."We are reaching out to a wider audience, so maybe we would do well also," she added.Tanvi was last seen on the small screen in 2007 in the show Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka.Asked what kept her away from the small screen for almost a decade, she said: "Well, I think the quality of work that was being offered to me didn't really excite me. I was wanting to get to a space which was creatively satisfying for me. So, I had felt that television sometimes restricts you from doing that because the pace is so fast.""It's all about how well you can remember your lines and how fast you can deliver your lines... So, that as an actor, is not satisfying for me. And so, I needed something more to come back on TV."