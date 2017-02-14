Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt Have Great Chemistry: Sidharth Malhotra

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra says his Student Of The Year co-stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan share a great chemistry in their forthcoming film "Badrinath Ki Dulhania".

Asked if he liked Varun-Alia's on-screen chemistry from whatever is seen in the film's trailer, Sidharth said: "They share a great chemistry. I liked the trailer and the album as well. All the songs are very melodious."

Sidharth was speaking to media at the inauguration of the National Inclusion Cup, a CSR initiative here on Monday.

The trailer of Badrinath Ki Dulhania and the songs, including a reprised version of 1990s' hit "Tamma Tamma" have been receiving quite a positive response since its release.

"The film seems to be good and amazing," said Sidharth, who has wrapped up his forthcoming movie "Reload" with Jacqueline Fernandez.

"We have completed the film. We had loads of fun while shooting. Though it is quite early to talk about it, I am really excited to present the movie. It is an action, fun film that will come out this August."

"Reload" is directed by duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. In addition to that, Sidharth will star in a remake of the 1969 mystery film "Ittefaq" with Sonakshi Sinha.