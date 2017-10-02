Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma Hail Mahatma Gandhi On Gandhi Jayanti
Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are coming together for the first time in YRF's Sui Dhaaga. The film is based on Made in India campaign and Gandhi's ideologies.
Image: Instagram/Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are all set to star together for the first time in YRF's Sui Dhaaga. The film is based on Mahatma Gandhi's Made in India campaign, thus the actors come together to share the first teaser-look of their film. Hailing the man behind Made in India, Varun took to Instagram to post a heartwarming message and wrote, "ASLI #MADEININDIA Baapu ko #suidhaaga ka salaam @anushkasharma. Sui dhaaga 2018 #gandhijayanti"
Credit: @Varun Dhawan
Earlier this year, as the announcement made its way on social media sites, Varun and Anushka introduced the film's name in a quirky fashion. Engaging in a rather interesting and 'shudh' hindi conversation, the two actors confirmed the news on their respective handles.
The film will be directed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha director Sharat Kataria who is known for telling stories that connect with the simple, middle-class families and Sui Dhagha seems to fall into the same category. While Dum Laga Ke Haisha stayed in the minds of audience and critics alike because of the stellar performance by Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, it'll be interesting to see how Varun and Anushka weave the story of self-reliance around their star image.
The film will go on floors in January 2018 and will release on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, birth anniversary of the real man behind Make in India initiative.
Varun's latest film is Judwaa 2, has been successful at the box-office while Anushka is busy with her next production Pari.
Credit: @Varun Dhawan
