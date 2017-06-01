Varun Dhawan Comes Out In Support Of Priyanka Chopra Over Dress Row

Mumbai: Coming out in support of Priyanka Chopra, who is facing backlash for wearing a "short" dress while meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Varun Dhawan said everyone must be proud of the actress.

Priyanka, who met Modi in Berlin yesterday, uploaded a picture of hers with the PM on social media, where she was trolled for wearing a knee-length dress that showed her legs.

The 34-year-old model-turned-actress was in Berlin to promote her debut Hollywood film Baywatch.

"She is someone we all should be proud of in our country...she is making our country proud abroad. All this is very stupid and social media trolling is not something that needs to become a national issue," Varun said.

The Main Tera Hero star was talking on the sidelines of an event here.

Apparently unfazed by the trolling, the Quantico actress today posted a picture of her and her mother wearing a short dress and captioned it: "Legs for the day..."