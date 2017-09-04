Varun Dhawan is All Set to Bring Back the Magic with Oonchi Hai Building 2.0

Varun Dhawan who treated the audience with the evergreen chartbuster Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12 is now set to recreate the magic with Oonchi Hai Building.The actor recently bumped into the music sensation Anu Malik at a restaurant in suburbs who has lent his voice for older and fresh version of Oonchi Hai Building.Varun Dhawan who is playing a double role of Raja and Prem is all set to bring back the sensational song after 20 years with the 2.0 version of Oonchi Hai Building.While talking about 2.0 version of the song Varun Dhawan shares, "With the one and only #anumalik. #unchihainbuilding2.0 coming soon can't wait #judwaa2 👿".The recently released song Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12 has also created a rage on the internet which showcases Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu matching their steps. The film's trailer has generated immense anticipation amongst the audiences as the film is all set to bring back the magic of 1997 Judwa on screen.Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.