Varun Dhawan's October to Release in April Next Year

The 30-year-old actor took to Twitter to announce the release date and share his first look from the film, which was majorly shot in Delhi.

PTI

Updated:October 30, 2017, 3:45 PM IST
Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan's October, directed by Shoojit Sircar, will release on April 13 next year.

The 30-year-old actor took to Twitter to announce the release date and share his first look from the film, which was majorly shot in Delhi.

"As 'October' comes to an end it arrives earlier next year. #October releases on 13 th April now," Varun tweeted.

In the picture Varun is seen running in despair.




A Rising Sun Films' production, the slice-of-life love story is written by Sircar's frequent collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi.

Newbie Banita Sandhu has been cast opposite Varun in the film.

October was earlier scheduled to release on June 1 next year.
