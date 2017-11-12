Varun Dhawan on Judwaa 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Upcoming Movies, Love for Dance and More

It has been only five years since Varun Dhawan has stepped in Bollywood and the actor has already achieved quite a lot. His consistent success at the box office has made him one of the top actors in the Hindi film industry.With his great sense of comic timing and good looks, not only has he proved his mettle as the most saleable young actor but also showed his versatility. Now after two back to back box-office hits Judwaa 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, up next is an impressive line-up of some three-four films for Varun. These include October, Sui Dhaaga - Made in India and Shiddat."All these movies are unique in their own way and I’m excited about each and every role that I will be playing," Varun told News18.com.How is he finding this massive success in such a short period of his film career? Has it ever made him nervous?"Over the last five years, things have gone very well for me. I have no one to thank but my fans and of course, it comes with trying to match up to the expectations of the audience. It does make me nervous - but they are all so supportive. I'm always driven to give them my best," the actor said.Varun recently added another feather to his cap by becoming the face of Breezer Vivid Shuffle, India's biggest hip hop dance festival. When we asked him about his love for dancing, he said, "Dance happened to me very early in life. I can't exactly remember when but I remember watching Michael Jackson every day when I got back from school as well as being the main dancer at my family weddings by the age of three or four years."Varun further said he has always been a fan of American singer and dancer Usher and still remembers how he would follow him. "I have always loved Usher but Chris Brown is also incredible with all that he does."He's a fan of hip hop too, saying "I have been following the genre since a very young age. Hip hop is evidently the most expressive form of art - it helps to break all the established rules while in a constant state of euphoria."