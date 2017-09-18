Varun Dhawan Performs Power Packed Action in Behind The Scene Video of Judwaa 2

The power-packed BTS of Judwaa 2 showcases Varun Dhawan indulge in some kick-ass action sequences.Sajid Nadiadwala's Judwaa 2 is a family entertainer packed with action, drama, humour and romance just like the original 1997 Salman KIhan starrer Judwaa.The new BTS from the Sajid Nadiadwala's showcases the protagonist Varun Dhawan performing action sequences all by himself without the help of a body double.While the trailer gave only glimpses of the action from the film, the BTS showcases some of the most interesting fight scenes from the film. 'Judwaa 2' promises to offer a thrilling dose of action.'Judwaa 2' has been shot in London in the temperature of chilling 4 degrees. The video gives us glimpses of some of the raw action sequences wherein the cast and crew are seen getting injured due to the power packed action scenes.The BTS video also gives an interesting insight of the presence of a 67-year-old crew member who was a part of the 1997 'Judwaa' as well as 'Judwaa 2'.In Judwaa 2 Varun Dhawan will be seen going all outperforming stunts and action single-handedly for the first time.The trailer of the comedy along with the songs Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12, and Oonchi Hai Buildingand have got everyone's attention, owing to the 90s nostalgia.Sajid Nadiadwala's Judwaa 2 directed by David Dhawan will have Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in 'Judwaa'. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be seen stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.