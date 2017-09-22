Varun Dhawan Shares The Best Advice He's Got From Father David, Salman Khan

The most crucial thing that drives an actor to keep moving forward is sane advice especially from those who've made it. Actor Varun Dhawan, who'd soon be seen in Judwaa 2 - the much-anticipated remake of Salman Khan's 1997 film Judwaa- spoke to CNN-News18 Entertainment Editor Rajeev Masand about the tips from father David to implement to ensure he is ready for different types of cinema among other things. What's also interesting is David's interpretation of how cinema has changed over the years, and just why every film is important for actors now. While speaking about Judwaa, David revealed even though Salman Khan looked a tad disinterested while shooting, he was in actuality totally interested in the film, which is why it went on to became a huge success. Watch the entire interview to also know what Salman Khan had to tell Varun in terms of what he should expect after the remake's release.