Varun Dhawan to Celebrate New Year's Eve with DJ Axwell Ingrosso

Pune: Actor Varun Dhawan will be ushering in New Year's eve in Pune with International DJs Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Axwell Ingrosso and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. The DJs will be here to perform at the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) music festival Sunburn.

The actor will be here from December 28 to 31 while the festival is on at Sunburn Hills, read a statement.

Apart from Varun, celebrities like Rana Duggabati, Nagarjuna, Sushmita Sen, Suzanne Khan Rohan, Meher Jesia and Arjun Rampal have also been spotted at previous Sunburn events.

This year the festival will celebrate its tenth edition and will feature the debut of two international stages --District 808 and Monstercat.

The other artistes performing include names like KSHMR, Krewella,Nucleya, Zaeden, BassJackers, Kerano, Mojojojo, Dj Shaan, Avantika Bakshi, Anish Sood, Tom Swoon and Mattn.