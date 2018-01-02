After Virat and Anushka, Varun Dhawan Planning to Tie the Knot With Rumoured Girlfriend Natasha Dalal?
Varun and Natasha have often been spotted together at airports, movie launches and restaurants. In fact, Natasha also flew to London while Varun was shooting for his last outing "Judwaa-2".
Image Courtesy: Instagram/VARUN DHAWAN & NATASHA DALAL
Varun Dhawan, who is reportedly dating fashion designer Natasha Dalal, has set the record straight on wedding rumours in a recent interview, saying he wants to get married but "right now, it's not on the agenda."
Varun and Natasha have often been spotted together at airports, movie launches and restaurants. In fact, Natasha also flew to London while Varun was shooting for his last outing Judwaa-2.
"Honestly, I would love to do that, but I don't know how my parents would react to it. Being Punjabis, they would want to do it the traditional way," Varun was quoted as saying by TOI.
Varun recently moved into his new, four-bedroom apartment, which he bought this year after giving two back-to-back hits-- Judwaa 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The actor said he wants to enjoy "this part of life" for a couple of years.
"It took me a while to get here, it's a big achievement. It's also important to enjoy moments. Right now, I'm in this Sufi zone, if I may say so. The next 12 months will reflect the mood and the zone I am in," he added.
Varun and Natasha have often been spotted together at airports, movie launches and restaurants. In fact, Natasha also flew to London while Varun was shooting for his last outing Judwaa-2.
"Honestly, I would love to do that, but I don't know how my parents would react to it. Being Punjabis, they would want to do it the traditional way," Varun was quoted as saying by TOI.
Varun recently moved into his new, four-bedroom apartment, which he bought this year after giving two back-to-back hits-- Judwaa 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The actor said he wants to enjoy "this part of life" for a couple of years.
"It took me a while to get here, it's a big achievement. It's also important to enjoy moments. Right now, I'm in this Sufi zone, if I may say so. The next 12 months will reflect the mood and the zone I am in," he added.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Virat and Anushka, Varun Dhawan Planning to Tie the Knot With Rumoured Girlfriend Natasha Dalal?
- Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's Dwarf Avatar in Aanand L Rai's Zero is Unbelievably Funny
- Kawasaki Vulcan S 650 Cruiser Launched in India For Rs 5.44 Lakh
- Ashish Nehra, Gary Kirsten Join RCB Coaching Setup, Vettori to Remain Head Coach
- Congratulations! Sunidhi Chauhan Welcomes Baby Boy