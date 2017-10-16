Varun Dhawan To Join The Likes of Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi, Big B At Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

Bollywood superstar @Varun_dvn is having his world-first figure in @TussaudsHK. He will unveil his figure in Hong Kong in early 2018 too! pic.twitter.com/yCMPd4QEYk — Madame Tussauds HK (@TussaudsHK) October 16, 2017

It has been only five years since Varun Dhawan has stepped into the Indian film industry and the actor has already achieved quite a lot. In case you don’t know, his films Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2 are in the list of top 10 highest-grossing films of 2017. But little did his fans know that their favourite star would get immortalized alongside Mahatma Gandhi, Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan at a popular wax museum.Yes, the Student of the Year star is set for a red-carpet entry to Madame Tussauds, Hong Kong. Interestingly, Varun is the fourth Indian figure to join the league of Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi and Big B, whose figures are currently on display.The announcement was made on the official Twitter account of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong."Bollywood superstar @Varun_dvn is having his world-first figure in @TussaudsHK. He will unveil his figure in Hong Kong in early 2018 too," the post read.Varun could not hold back his excitement and shared the news with his fans by retweeting the post. He wrote: "Huge honour can't wait to come there and stare down my wax figure. Thank you."In fact, Varun's mentor and first director, Karan Johar, too shared the news and wrote, "Guess who is at Madam Tussauds now?? In Honk Kong! Presenting @Varun_dvn ....it’s on its way!!!!"