Varun Dhawan Wants to Attract Family Audience with Judwaa 2

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's memorable visits to cinema halls were those with his extended family during his younger days. He says with his forthcoming film Judwaa 2, he wants to draw the family audience to the theatres.Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming comedy film Judwaa 2, directed by Varun's father David Dhawan, features the actor in a double role. He will bring back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem, portrayed by Salman Khan in Judwaa back in 1997.Sharing his experiences about the film, Varun said in a statement: "When Judwaa released, I was a child as well. I watched it in my childhood and I loved it very much. I would enjoy the reflex actions, I would love seeing Salman bhai in that way and then his song and dance with Rambha and Karisma (Kapoor) ma'am."I had enjoyed the entire package of that film. So when I got the opportunity to do this film, I was like I need to do this film because I want children to come to the theatre, I want families to come to the theatre and that's been my number one thing since I became an actor."I remember some of the best times I have had with my family or with my masis (aunts), my cousins and with my friends have been when I have gone to the theatre."Judwaa 2 also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. Presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is slated to release on September 29.