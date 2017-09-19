Varun's Girlfriend Not Happy With His Growing Fondness for Taapsee?
Seems like Varun Dhawan’s appreciation for his Judwaa 2 co-star hasn’t gone too well with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal.
Image: Instagram/Varun Dhawan
There are two things simmering up anticipation for Judwaa2 – Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu. Taapsee Pannu's look in Judwaa-2 is a hot topic on social media given the lady who’s been so far seen in serious roles in her Bollywood movies, will be seen in a whole new glamorous, flirtatious avatar. Varun Dhawan is not wrong when he described Taapsee Pannu as a Firecracker in one of his latest Insta pics where Varun captioned his pic with Taapsee as, “#aatohsahi @taapsee looks like a firecracker 💥in this one #judwaa2”
However, men should always be wary about what they speak of their co-actors and colleagues. Seems like Varun Dhawan’s appreciation for his Judwaa 2 co-star hasn’t gone too well with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. As per an insider, "Natasha isn't a movie star, and she reacts to news and gossip. When people started talking about how good Varun and Alia Bhatt looked as a couple on screen, Natasha asked Varun to avoid too many films with her. Now she doesn't want Varun to push Taapsee too hard."
After working with Taapsee Pannu in Judwa2, the actor is promoting her for endorsements as well as pushing her for his upcoming films too, apart from gymming together. However, if rumors are to be believed Natasha Dalal has asked her beau to maintain a distance from the actress.
As per the insider, Varun Dhawan’s equation with Designer Natasha Dalal is strong and Varun is a committed boy. "In reality, Varun is a committed boy and will never two-time her. In fact, he's now being seen often with Natasha, and does not stop the media from clicking pictures or videos of them together," added the source.
The long-time couple has been spotted on airports, movie launches and Dalal also flew to London while the Birthday boy was shooting for Judwaa-2. When asked about his future plans with Natasha, Varun had recently stated, "Honestly, we have not thought that much ahead. Sometimes in life, when you find someone and that connection is formed, then everything else that you thought was the be-all and end-all of life, doesn't actually matter."
Meanwhile, Varun is promoting Judwaa-2 in various cities as the movie is slated for release on September 29th, this month.
