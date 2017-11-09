Varun Dhawan's Stalker Threatens to Commit Suicide; Actor Files Police Complaint
A senior police officer told the tabloid that Varun also got a phone call from an unknown person who threatened him and said if he did not respond to the messages the woman would commit suicide.
A senior police officer told the tabloid that Varun also got a phone call from an unknown person who threatened him and said if he did not respond to the messages the woman would commit suicide.
Varun Dhawan has become one of the most successful actors of this generation. Not only does he enjoy a huge fan following among Indians but also has a big fanbase across various nationalities and perhaps that is the reason why he has become the youngest Bollywood celebrity to have his wax statue for Madame Tussauds museum. But little did the actor know that his massive popularity one day would put him in trouble. Yes, you read it right. If a report in mid-day is anything to go by, Varun has reportedly filed a police complaint against a female fan for sending him "annoying" messages on Whatsapp.
A senior police officer told the tabloid that Varun also got a phone call from an unknown person who threatened him and said if he did not respond to the messages the woman would commit suicide.
After the phone call, Varun apparently consulted his legal advisors and filed a complaint at Santacruz police station. According to mid-day, Varun has also sent a complaint to the cyber police station at BKC.
An officer from Santacruz police station, on condition of anonymity, said, "We have received a complaint from Varun Dhawan and are in the process of finding out details about the person who had called him. The number has been switched off ever since the call was made."
Varun is currently in Delhi to shoot for upcoming film October. The movie which is directed by Shoojit Sircar will also mark the debut of Banita Sandhu. It is slated to release on June 1 next year.
A senior police officer told the tabloid that Varun also got a phone call from an unknown person who threatened him and said if he did not respond to the messages the woman would commit suicide.
After the phone call, Varun apparently consulted his legal advisors and filed a complaint at Santacruz police station. According to mid-day, Varun has also sent a complaint to the cyber police station at BKC.
An officer from Santacruz police station, on condition of anonymity, said, "We have received a complaint from Varun Dhawan and are in the process of finding out details about the person who had called him. The number has been switched off ever since the call was made."
Varun is currently in Delhi to shoot for upcoming film October. The movie which is directed by Shoojit Sircar will also mark the debut of Banita Sandhu. It is slated to release on June 1 next year.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranji Trophy: Mumbai Stalwarts Recall Domination and Magic
- Ashes 2017: Stuart Broad Sees David Warner As Real Threat
- Fatima Sana Shaikh Posts Selfie in Sari; Fans Show Love, Trolls Advise her To Become a 'Porn Star'
- Santner Combines With Grandhomme to Take a Blinder in Third T20I
- Manikarnika: Ankita Lokhande Shares a 'Blurry' First Look From Kangana Ranaut-starrer