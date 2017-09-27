Image Courtesy: Colors TV

Image Courtesy: Colors TV

Image Courtesy: Colors TV

Image Courtesy: Colors TV

Image Courtesy: Colors TV

Image Courtesy: Colors TV

Image Courtesy: Colors TV

Image Courtesy: Colors TV

Image Courtesy: Colors TV

Image Courtesy: Colors TV

Image Courtesy: Colors TV

Image Courtesy: Colors TV

If you thought the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss thrives only on verbal spats, drama and ugly fights, you’ve possibly missed its most important aspect. Because the last 10 seasons of Bigg Boss have proved that love can blossom anywhere, including the fateful house. Here’s a quick lowdown on the couples we saw over the years.The first season of Bigg Boss saw Anupama Verma and Aryan Vaid getting intimate on the show. Interestingly, the viewers weren't shocked, but happy for the couple. Even though many wanted them to tie the knot, it never happened. They were not even seen together once the show got over.So what if Rahul Mahajan was already married to Dimple when he accepted 'Bigg Boss 2' offer? Nothing deterred him from getting intimate with Payal Rohatgi. Remember Payal's poolside massage by Rahul? In a nutshell, these were just a few ways to make headlines.Gauahar tried extremely hard to get Kushal back to the house. And Kushal has also been picking fights with virtually every contestant to guard Gauahar, the latest being Ajaz Khan. While the two enjoy each other's company, will it help their relationship? Are they even serious about each other? Going by rumours, they aren't.Such was the bond between Amar Upadhyay and Vida Samdzai that the model cried when Amar nominated her. Vida was so upset that she even asked Amar to swear on her to make her believe that he didn't nominate her. Shockingly, neither of the two are burdened with professional commitments. So what was this publicity aimed at?They may have shocked the viewers by sharing a passionate kiss and getting oh-too-intimate on the show, but they haven't given an official statement on their bond yet. After a rumoured breakup, both Veena and Ashmit agreed to do 'Supermodel' together.What do you expect when two controversial celebrities - Sambhavna Seth, Raja Chowdhury get attracted? A scandalous love story, right? The two going lovey-dovey irked many viewers.Yes, Ashmit had also kissed Sara Khan in front of everyone during a wrestling game on the show. Agreed, they hit the headlines, and managed to do a film together, but their so-called closeness was just a tactic to build interest levels.Both used the third season of the reality show in the best possible way. Pravesh, who would croon songs for Caludia and help her learn Hindi, never looked serious about their bond. As expected, Pravesh told mediapersons that Claudia was just a friend. Since their romance came across as a publicity gimmick, the viewers couldn't have expected anything positive out of their bond.A lot was said about the closeness Tanishaa and Armaan share. While their detractors were happy taking potshots at them, Shilpa Agnihotri had told in one of her interviews that Tanishaa was using Armaan to gain support. According to what she said in her interview, the two would never meet each other, so taking the relationship to the next level was out of question.Gautam and Diandra made headlines for the chemistry they shared on the show. They even created a stir when they shared a passionate kiss in the bathroom. But did it last for long? Gautam had admitted during one of the tasks on the show that they were ‘just friends’.UpMa was how this adorable couple was referred to! Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel had participated in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 7 and the two also got engaged. But when we thought they would take the relationship to the next level, Upen announced their decision to part ways.Prince showed no qualms in expression his affection for Yuvika Chaudhary. But the relationship got over soon. However, the reports they are still serious.