GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Veere Di Wedding First Look: Kareena, Sonam, Shikha, Swara Glam Up For Shaadi of the Year

Let Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania enthrall you!

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2017, 3:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
It's time to gear up for the big girl gang entertainer of the year, Veere Di Wedding. Anil Kapoor, whose daughters Sonam and Rhea are producing the film, took to Twitter to share the first look of the film.

"Mahurat out tomorrow. #GetReadyForVeereDiWedding @VDWthefilm @balajimotionpic @saffronbrdmedia," he wrote alongside the first look.




The cast and crew, too, shared the first official image from the film online and also revealed that the mahurat will be out on Wednesday.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in key roles. The makers have already piqued up the curiosity of the viewers. Dressed in shades of yellow, green and gold, it seems the ladies are officially ready for the shaadi of the year.



Ever since the film was announced, viewers have been trying to get their hands on anything and everything related to the film- from behind-the-scenes moments to photos of them four together.



Veere Di Wedding is still on floors and the cast and crew just successfully wrapped their Delhi schedule.



Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: IAF Highway Touchdown For The First Time Ever on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Watch: IAF Highway Touchdown For The First Time Ever on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES