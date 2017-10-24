Veere Di Wedding First Look: Kareena, Sonam, Shikha, Swara Glam Up For Shaadi of the Year

It's time to gear up for the big girl gang entertainer of the year, Veere Di Wedding. Anil Kapoor, whose daughters Sonam and Rhea are producing the film, took to Twitter to share the first look of the film."Mahurat out tomorrow. #GetReadyForVeereDiWedding @VDWthefilm @balajimotionpic @saffronbrdmedia," he wrote alongside the first look.The cast and crew, too, shared the first official image from the film online and also revealed that the mahurat will be out on Wednesday.Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in key roles. The makers have already piqued up the curiosity of the viewers. Dressed in shades of yellow, green and gold, it seems the ladies are officially ready for the shaadi of the year.Ever since the film was announced, viewers have been trying to get their hands on anything and everything related to the film- from behind-the-scenes moments to photos of them four together.Veere Di Wedding is still on floors and the cast and crew just successfully wrapped their Delhi schedule.