Veere Di Wedding: Kareena's Girl Gang Ditches Lehengas; Sports Turbans, Sherwanis

With leading ladies like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania as protagonists, the film is sure to get you excited. But the makers have doubled their efforts in assuring that viewers are all prepped up for the big fat wedding of the year.While the makers already dropped a surprise first look of the film on Tuesday, they decided to unveil the official poster today. The entire cast and crew members shared the official poster on their official Twitter handles.Sonam wrote, "Saade #VeereDiWedding is fixed. Aana zaroor 🙏#GetReadyForVeereDiWedding #SaveTheDateMay182018 @vdwthefilm @balajimotionpic @saffronbrdmedia."While the first look had the divas sporting the best of traditional outfits, the second poster sees them dressed in sherwanis of sorts and sporting turbans hinting that one of them will is the much-anticipated Veere. It's not just the onscreen acts, but also the behind-the-scenes moments surfacing on the internet that is getting the viewers' curiosity piqued. The film is being touted to be the official girl-gang entertainer of the year.Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is all set to release on May 18, 2018.