Veere Di Wedding Team Wraps Phuket Schedule; Kareena Poses, Sonam-Rhea Don't Wish To Leave
The film is all set to release on May 23, 2018.
When the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and Rhea Kapoor unite for a project, there's bound to be a party-like vibe to it. Ever since Veere Di Wedding was announced, the viewers are excited to get their hands on anything and everything concerning the film. Touted to be girl gang entertainer, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in piquing up the excitement for fans.
Rhea took to Instagram to announce that the team has wrapped up the Phuket schedule of the film. "Almost at the finish line!!!! That's a wrap on Phuket! @vdwthefilm see you MAY 18!," she wrote alongside a photo featuring Kareena's goofy side. While Kareena is striking a fun pose, the other three leading ladies are busy chatting with the film's director Shashanka Ghosh.
Credit: @Rhea Kapoor
Both Sonam and Rhea have been actively sharing live stories from the shoot locales on their Instagram accounts. In fact, Sonam has also intrigued fans by offering sneak peeks into her Phuket work vacation.
Credit: @sonamkapoor
"Rhea and I dont want to leave!" she wrote alongside a photograph of herself relishing the scenic beauty.
Credit: @sonamkapoor
Just a few days ago, the actor also shared a photo of herself enjoying coconut water at the poolside. "The @amanpuri resort has been a much welcome break from the hustle and bustle of the city! It's beautiful moments like this that inspired the whimsical designs in our Shibori collection for Rheson," she wrote.
Credit: @sonamkapoor
