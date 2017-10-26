Touted to be Kareena Kapoor Khan's comeback film, Veere Di Wedding has already made the viewers excited. The film, starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania besides the actress also sees Sumeet Vyas and Neena Gupta in key roles.Even though Kareena hasn't been away from the media glare, the wait to finally watch her back on the big screen comes to an end as the film is all set to release on May 18, 2018. The actress, who was last seen in R Balki's Ki and Ka opposite Arjun Kapoor, is all geared up for her next venture.After their Diwali party photographs and behind-the-scenes moments from the sets, a video of Kareena and Sonam rehearsing for a song sequence has now surfaced on the internet. Sumeet, too, can be seen perfecting his moves alongside the actress. While the plot isn't revealed yet, this video suggests that Sumeet might play Kareena's love interest in the film.The cast and crew of the film took to social media on Wednesday to share the first official look of the film. While the announcement photograph had the ladies sporting traditional lehengas, the first poster got them ditching lehengas for sherwani and turbans.